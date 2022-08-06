StarterCoin Price Down 0.1% This Week (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $11,000.72 and approximately $32.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00068146 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.