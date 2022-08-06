Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.39. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 132,724 shares.

Steel Connect Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Connect by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.