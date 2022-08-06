Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.03

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.03 and traded as low as $39.85. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 2,486 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.75 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,623 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $388,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.