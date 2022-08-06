Stephens Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $145.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.34.

Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Institutional Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

