Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Stevanato Group updated its FY22 guidance to 0.51-0.53 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.86 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.27 ($18.84). The stock had a trading volume of 150,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,105. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($30.08). The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.67.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.21 ($25.99).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

