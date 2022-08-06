Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of 955-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.90 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN traded up €0.86 ($0.89) on Friday, hitting €18.27 ($18.84). 150,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,033. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($30.08). The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of €25.21 ($25.99).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

