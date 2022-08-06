Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$11.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FIX cut shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

