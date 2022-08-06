Stipend Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $152,880.35 and approximately $11.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 47% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.35 or 0.99985644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00175432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00230173 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00281420 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004962 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

