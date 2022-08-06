STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.87

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.87 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 153,239 shares changing hands.

STM Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.96 million and a PE ratio of 783.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.80.

STM Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3.46%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

