StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.81. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

