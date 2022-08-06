StockNews.com Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

