StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Up 3.3 %

LCI stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

