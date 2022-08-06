StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Up 3.3 %
LCI stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
