StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.