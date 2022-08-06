StockNews.com Lowers ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.2 %

CCXI opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,342,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after buying an additional 975,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after buying an additional 392,803 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,453,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 1,306,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.