StockNews.com Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.