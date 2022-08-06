StockNews.com Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $648.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.27.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
