StockNews.com Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $648.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.