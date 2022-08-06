StockNews.com Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 86.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 677,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,101,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

