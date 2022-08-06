StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $9,524,413.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,014,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,737,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $9,524,413.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,014,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,737,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,744,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,084,176 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

