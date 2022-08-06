StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$371,051.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$371,051.40. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$371,051.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,051.40. Also, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 134,132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$769,601,236.87. Insiders have bought a total of 1,365,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,941 over the last 90 days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

