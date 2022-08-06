Strike (STRK) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $21.05 or 0.00090705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $69.56 million and $5.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00620764 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015890 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,305,242 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
