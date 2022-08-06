Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $60.24.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

