Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.
Vericel Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of VCEL stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $60.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Featured Stories
