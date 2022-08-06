Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,678 shares during the quarter. TechTarget comprises approximately 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of TechTarget worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TTGT stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

