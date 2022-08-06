Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

