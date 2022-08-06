Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $26,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $127.76 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.68 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

