Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $26,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Qualys
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Price Performance
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.