Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 217,193 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX opened at $24.23 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $439.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.