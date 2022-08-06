Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

SLF stock opened at C$60.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$56.14 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.76.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

