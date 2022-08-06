Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

SU opened at C$39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.57. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

