sUSD Market Cap Hits $104.47 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and $5.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,202.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067252 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 103,996,175 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

