SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.52 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $194.68 million and $53.52 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00006588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,853,532 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.