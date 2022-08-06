Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $32.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,869,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.