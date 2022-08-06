SVB Leerink Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $110.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 332.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

