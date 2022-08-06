Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($111.34) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €108.25 ($111.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.82. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a one year high of €73.48 ($75.75).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.