Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74, RTT News reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.68. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,934,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

