Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74, RTT News reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Synaptics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.68. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39.
Insider Transactions at Synaptics
In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
