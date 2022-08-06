Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Up 2.3%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.48). 89,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 858,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.40 ($2.42).

Syncona Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20,800.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 185.16.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

