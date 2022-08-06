Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

SYRS stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

