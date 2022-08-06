Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Up 4.1%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.86). 11,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($3.71).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.72. The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 million and a PE ratio of 450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

