TD Securities Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.57.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.11. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

