TD Securities Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.88.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.18 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9159705 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.69%.

About Keyera

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.