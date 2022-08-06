TD Securities Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.69.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $29,066,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

