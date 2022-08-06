TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Reaches $15.37 Million

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $433,130.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

