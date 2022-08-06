Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,367 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $55,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.