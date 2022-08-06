Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $109.84 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,629 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $109,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

TMO stock opened at $590.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

