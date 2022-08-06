Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $52.60 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $52,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $468.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

