Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $60.11 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $60,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after buying an additional 961,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

