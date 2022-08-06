Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 687,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 239,063 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $75,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 735.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 172,696 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 393,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,065,000 after buying an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 210.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

AMD stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.