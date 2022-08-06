Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 54,279 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

