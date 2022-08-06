Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 121,053 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 121,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $68,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

