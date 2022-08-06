Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:TNK opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $252,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

