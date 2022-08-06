Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TNK. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

