Tellor (TRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.60 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Tellor has a market cap of $53.27 million and $21.60 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $31.27 or 0.00134657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00068146 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

